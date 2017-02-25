Azerbaijani Side's Attempted Attack: Armenian Army Published Video

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has published a video of Azerbaijan’s aggression at the line of contact with Nagorno-Karabakh. The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan informed: “The first circle points to the launch of Tropa mine clearance system. In the second you can see the dust caused by its launch, as well as fire by the Armenian side. In the third episode is the escape of the Azerbaijani subdivisions under the fire of the Armenian side. The video pictures the actions in the direction of Aghdam, Akna. In the end one can see the bodies left in the area of Martuni.”