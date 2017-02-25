Fights in Artsakh: Deaths on Azerbaijani Side

On February 26, between 3 am and 4 am, the enemy attempted attacks in the southeastern and eastern directions of the line of contact, using special mine clearance and special equipment. The front units of the Defense Army, as well as with the help of surveillance equipment, detected the advancement of the Azerbaijani units and pushed them back. In the result of the counteraction of the front units of the army the enemy had deaths and injuries. Several bodies are in the neutral area. There are no casualties on the Armenian side. At the same time, according to reliable information provided by the relevant units of the Defense Army, the enemy moves troops and military equipment in the eastern direction, the press service of the MoD of Artsakh Republic informed.