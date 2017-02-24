Enemy Shelled Talish Village: Defense Army Answered

Since today morning the enemy continued to breach the ceasefire in the northern direction, using mortars of different calibers, including 120 mm and D-44 cannons. More intensive breaches were reported in the period between 10:00 to 11:30. A total of 50 projectiles were fired, including 36 from D-44 cannons, 14 from mortars. Interestingly, the enemy targeted not only the weapon emplacements but also Talish village, firing 4 projectiles from the 120 mm mortar and D-44 cannon. There are no deaths on the Armenian side. The front units of the Defense Army answered to suppress the enemy’s aggressive actions and preempting possible provocations at the front line. Currently the situation is relatively calm, the press office of the MoD of Artsakh Republic informed.