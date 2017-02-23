Defense Army Took Preemptive Actions: At Least 1 Death on Azerbaijani Side

On February 22, during the day and night, the enemy continued to breach the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani armed forces firing over 1600 times in the direction of the Armenian posts.

In particular, in the eastern and northeastern directions the Azerbaijani armed forces used D-44 cannons and mortars of different calibers, firing 62 projectiles, including 10 from cannons and 52 from mortars.

The front units of the Defense Army undertook preemptive actions, in the result of which the enemy has at least one death about which the Azerbaijani ministry of defense announced yesterday, the MoD of Artsakh informed, stating that the front units of the Defense Army keep the situation under control.