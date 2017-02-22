Azerbaijani MoD's Statement is Invented: NKR MoD

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh has stated that the message of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on the attack of the Artsakh forces in the night of February 21. The Azerbaijani ministry stated that the Artsakh forces attempted an attack and retreated suffering losses. The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh states that the misinformation spread by the military agency of Azerbaijan is intended to justify the artillery fire at the posts of Artsakh reported earlier. In the result of the artillery fire of the Azerbaijani armed forces the defense army did not have losses, the communication office of the Defense Army informed.