Escalation at the Border: DA Answered

On February 21 escalation was reported at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani conflicting forces. The enemy breached the ceasefire 105 times using 60, 82 and 120 mm mortars and firearms, firing over 1500 times. In the eastern and northeastern parts the enemy used D-44 cannons and mortars of different calibers, firing 36 projectiles, including 15 from cannons and 21 from mortars. The front units of the Defense Army answered to suppress the enemy’s activity, the NKR MoD informed.