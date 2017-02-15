Defense Army Answered: the Situation at Line of Contact

In the night of February 14 the enemy violated the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani armed forces 45 times, firing 600 times at the Armenian posts from firearms of different calibers. Aside from firearms, the Azerbaijani armed forces fired three projectiles from 60 and 82 mm mortars. The front units of the Defense Army answered to suppress the enemy’s aggressive actions, the NKR MoD informed.