The Unexpected Electoral List of Republican Party

Number 1 on the electoral list of the Republican Party will be Vigen Sargsyan. Serzh Sargsyan and Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan are not found on the list.

Yesterday the Republican Party board approved the proportional list of the party. The spokesman for the Republican Party Edward Sharmazanov told reporters that Vigen Sargsyan heads the list. He is followed by Taron Margaryan, the mayor of Yerevan, and Arpine Hovhannisyan, the Minister of Justice, Member of Parliament Ara Babloyan, the minister of culture Armen Amiryan.

The list includes 64 people. Top ten includes Armen Ashotyan, ex-minister of education, Eduard Sharmazanov, Members of Parliament Margarit Yesayan, Samvel Farmanyan and Karen Avagyan.

This time the head of the electoral headquarters of the Republican Party will be headed by the board of the party and Serzh Sargsyan. The board will also manage the electoral campaign.