Nearly 20,000 Armenians Still Live in Aleppo

According to the information of the Diocese of Berio, about 20,000 Armenians are living in Aleppo currently, the deputy minister of foreign affairs Armen Papikyan informed during the meeting of the interagency steering committee for the issues of Armenian Syrians. According to him, 3000 live in Damask, 3000-3500 live in Latakia, Kessab, 3000 in Kamishli, 3000-4000 in other areas. “These numbers are not stable and may change due to several factors,” Papikyan said, Armenpress reported. He noted that prior to the war the population of Syria was 24.5 million. Now the population is 17-18 million. “7 million are considered internally displaced, 13.5 million needs humanitarian aid, including 4.5 million live in placed that are difficult to access or in blockade,” he added. In the places in Syria where the ceasefire is observed there is progress towards improvement of living conditions. Terrorists controlled the water reservoirs supplying Damask and after the government forces took control over them, water supply has improved. “A greater part of the Syrian population is in an extremely grave situation. According to the UN, 50% of the population has been displaced by force, two thirds are in extreme need. 1000 buildings have been half-destroyed, 100 have been fully destroyed, 800 buildings have been partly ruined, 3000 shops have been looted, burnt or half-destroyed,” the deputy foreign minister said, adding that the migration of Armenian Syrians to Canada, Australia, Armenia continues. The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Diaspora continues to assist the Armenian Syrians who want to move to Armenia, and the only consulate in Aleppo continues to work and provides information on daily basis about the situation in and around Aleppo.