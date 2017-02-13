Turkey Again Speaks Language of Preconditions

Ankara again speaks the language of preconditions about opening the border with Armenia. The Turkish minister of transport, navigation and communication Ahmed Arslan has announced that the border with Armenia may open only when the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations are normalized, Armenpress informed, referring to the Turkish Milliyet. “What a pity that the border with Armenia is closed, I wish it wasn’t closed but there is one precondition for that,” Arslan said, announcing that Armenia needs to normalize its relations with Azerbaijan first.