Escalation at the Border. Armenian Side Answered

In the night of February 12 escalation was reported at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani armed forces. The enemy violated the ceasefire around 80 times, firing over 950 times from D-44 cannons, mortars, grenade launchers and firearms of different calibers in the direction of the Armenian posts. In the eastern direction the Azerbaijani armed forces used D-44 cannons, firing 13 projectiles, and in the southern and northern directions 60 and 82 mm mortars and grenade launchers, 41projectiles from mortars, and 8 projectiles from grenade launchers. The front units of the Defense Army followed the developments at the front line and undertook necessary actions to suppress the enemy’s aggressive activity, the NKR Ministry of Defense informed.