Azerbaijani Snipers Were Active All Night

On February 9 an increase in breaches of the ceasefire was reported at the line of contact. In the mentioned period the enemy violated the ceasefire over 70 times, firing over 1000 times in the direction of the Armenian posts.More intensive breaches were reported in the eastern, southern and northeastern directions. In the mentioned areas the Azerbaijani armed forces fired 34 projectiles, including 24 from mortars and 10 from grenade launchers.The front units of the Defense Army reply only in case of sheer necessity, the NKR Ministry of Defense informed.In the night of February 10 the enemy continued to breach the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani armed forces, using 60 mm and 82 mm mortars and firearms of different calibers.In the mentioned period the enemy violated the ceasefire around 75 times, firing over 620 times. in the northeastern direction the Azerbaijani armed forces used 60 and 82 mm mortars, firing 17 projectiles. In the mentioned period the Azerbaijani snipers were active, firing 83 times in different directions of the line of contact. The front units of the Defense Army mostly refrained from answering and continued confidently their sentry duty, the press service of the NKR Ministry of Defense informed.