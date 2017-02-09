Prime Minister Cancelled Deputy Chief of Police's Visit to Belarus

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has cancelled the business trip of the deputy chief of police Vardan Yeghiazaryan to the Republic of Belarus. The decision of the prime minister has been published on e-gov.am, the website of the government. Earlier on February 7 the prime minister had approved the visit of the deputy chief of police Vardan Yeghiazaryan to Minsk, the capital of Belarus, on 2-5 March, 2017 to attend the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Militia of Belarus.