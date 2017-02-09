Escalation at Line of Contact Continues

In the night of February 8 the enemy breached the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani armed forces around 40 using 60 mm mortars, different types of grenade launchers and firearms during which he fired at the Armenian posts over 200 times. More intensive breaches were reported in the eastern and northeastern directions of the front line. In the mentioned areas the Azerbaijani armed forces fired 15 projectiles, including 9 from mortars and 6 from grenade launchers. The NKR Ministry of Defense informed that the front units of the Defense Army continue to exercise total control over the front line and implement their sentry duty.