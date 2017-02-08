One Soldier Killed, One Injured in Artsakh

On February 8, at 11 am the contractual serviceman Gegham Henrik Manukyan, 1979, was deadly injured in the result of a ceasefire breach by the enemy at the sentry post of one of the military units of the Defense Army located in the north.An investigation is carried out to find out the details of the case. On the same day, at around midday, the conscript of the Defense Army Koryun Kamo Kirakosyan born in 1998 was severely injured in the result of violation of the ceasefire by the enemy. An investigation is carried out, the NKR Ministry of Defense informed.