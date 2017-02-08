Escalation Reported at Line of Contact

In the night of February 7 escalation was reported at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani armed forces. The enemy violated the ceasefire around 80 time using 85 mm D-44 cannons, 60 mm and 82 mm mortars, firing over 850 times in the direction of the Armenian front posts. More intensive fire was reported in the eastern and northeastern directions of the front line. In the mentioned area the Azerbaijani armed forces fired 47 projectiles, including 22 from cannons and 25 from mortars. The front units of the Defense Army answered to suppress the enemy’s aggressive actions, the NKR MoD informed.