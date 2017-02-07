Azerbaijan Fired from Cannons and Mortars

After the Azerbaijani side had not have the OSCE mission access its front posts during the observation of the line of contact of the Karabakh-Azerbaijani conflicting forces today, the Azerbaijani side opened targeted fire at the posts of the Defense Army located in the eastern direction with 85mm D-44 cannons from the weapon emplacements located in the vicinity of their settlements between 17:00 and 18:50. Besides the cannons the Azerbaijani armed forces used mortars of different calibers in the eastern, as well as northern (Talish) direction. As of now, 46 projectiles have been fired, including 22 from cannons and 24 from mortars. The Defense Army has no losses in the result of the enemy’s offensive actions. The NKR Ministry of Defense announces that the political-military leadership of official Baku is fully responsible for the provocative actions initiated by Azerbaijan and its consequences. If such provocations continue, the NKR Defense Army reserves the right to undertake disproportionate actions to protect the security of the state borders of Artsakh, the NKR MoD informs.