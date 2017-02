On February 6 the Azerbaijani side breached the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani forces 25 times, including using sniper rifles, firing over 280 times in the direction of the Armenian posts. More intensive firing from Istiglal and SVD sniper rifles was reported in the southern, eastern and northeastern directions, with overall 30 shots, the NKR MoD informed.