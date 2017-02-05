MoD Has Received 75 Complaints about Service Records

The RA Ministry of Defense is studying the recent massive complaints received to the ministry’s hotline from servicemen who have completed their military service. The records in their service records books on participation in military actions and their verification have been in focus recently, particularly with regard to benefits to which participants of military actions are entitled, such as discount on tuition fees. The public outreach department of the Ministry of Defense informed that actions are taken to ensure that the shortcomings are addressed and new mistakes are prevented, ensuring that the necessary notes certifying the rights of every demobilized serviceman to benefits envisaged by law are exercised. The ministry states that each complaint has been studied thoroughly. 75 complaints have been received relating to the records in service records book on participation in the fights between April 2-6, 2016. 70 complaints were not justified because those military units were not involved in the fights in the mentioned period, no attacks by the enemy (offensive actions) were reported in the defense areas of their military units, therefore only records on military duty were made in the service records books. One serviceman participated in the fights and was awarded the Bravery Medal but the relevant record was missing in the service records book. The records in the documents of 4 servicemen need to be verified, the MoD informed. The NKR Ministry of Defense has set up a working group to study the problems reflected in the complaints, to eliminate the shortcomings and to hold responsible the officials who are to blame for these shortcomings. Some officials have already been held responsible, the MoD informs.