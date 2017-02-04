Escalation at Line of Contact. Azerbaijani Side Shelled Armenian Posts

In the night of February 3 escalation was reported at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani armed forces. The enemy breached the ceasefire over 50 times, firing around 250 times in the direction of the Armenian posts, including from 60 and 82 mm mortars, AGS-17 grenade launchers, firearms of different calibers. The enemy fired 98 60 mm and 82 mm projectiles in the eastern and northeastern direction of the line of contact. The front units of the Defense Army responded in cases of utter necessity. At the moment the situation at the front line of relatively calm.