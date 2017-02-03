Artsakh HRD Visited Azerbaijani Saboteur

Today the human rights defender of Artsakh Ruben Melikyan has visited the Azerbaijani citizen Elnur Husseinzadeh who was arrested on February 1. He is suspected of a sabotage attempt and trespassing on the NKR state border. During the visit the Defender ensured that Husseinsadeh had access to a public defender and an Azerbaijan translator. During a private meeting Elnur Husseinzadeh did not complain of ill treatment. The defender expressed readiness to support the exercise of Elnur Husseinzadeh’s basic rights, including the right to choose an advocate, the office of the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh informed.