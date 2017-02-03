Open Sky Policy Resulted in Cheaper Air Tickets: U.S. Ambassador

The U.S. Embassy and the Armenian government have achieved open sky policy reforms which allow the Western air carriers to explore the Armenian market, the U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills stated, Armenpress informed. As a result the flow of passengers in Zvartnots Airport has had a 12% increase, and ticket prices have gone down, Richard Mills said, adding that the Armenian government should work on business proposals to develop new routes. He added that the U.S. Embassy supports tourism development programs, thereby ensuring economic justifications, and the private American companies make their own business decisions.