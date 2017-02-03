Situation at the Line of Contact

In the night of February 2 the enemy breached the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani armed forces 30 times, firing around 440 times in the direction of the Armenian posts. The Azerbaijani side also used sniper rifles. In the southeastern direction the Azerbaijani armed forces fired with Istiglal sniper rifles, firing 25 times. The front units of the Defense Army refrained from answering and continued their military duty confidently, the NKR MoD informed.