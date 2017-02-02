Azerbaijani Side Attempted Attack: Armenian Side Captivated Azerbaijani Serviceman

On February 1, at 15:00, the enemy attempted a reconnaissance-in-force in the northern direction of the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani conflicting forces (Talish village), benefitting from the foggy weather. The front units of the Defense Army timely detected the advancement of the Azerbaijani special troops, undertook preemptive actions and pushed them back, causing losses. In the result of the organized counteraction, the Armenian forces defending the front line captivated Elnur Hussein Zadeh, an Azerbaijani serviceman born in 1995 in Barda town. According to verified information, at least one person is injured on the enemy’s side, which has been confirmed by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense. The front units of the Defense Army continue to implement their military task confidently along the entire length of the line of contact and are ready to neutralize any aggressive action, the press service of the NKR MoD informed.