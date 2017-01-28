Two Servicemen Killed Last Year Were Awarded Posthumously

Today Serzh Sargsyan has awarded posthumously the two servicemen who were killed during the fight against the enemy’s reconnaissance-in-force. In September and October 2016 the enemy undertook penetration attempts which were prevented by the Armenian armed forces. Junior Sergeant Sevak Khachatryan and Private Gurgen Aivazyan were killed while preventing the enemy’s attacks. Junior Sergeant Sevak Khachatryan and Private Gurgen Aivazyan were posthumously awarded the Medal of Military Service. The awards were handed to the parents of the killed servicemen, Armenpress informed.