Today the journalists asked the secretary of Artsakh Security Council Vitaly Balasanyan at Yerabloor military pantheon to comment on Seiran Ohanyan’s critical statements. Balasanyan said they are very dangerous. “Very dangerous. No person, especially the head of a security agency has the right to demonstrate such attitude.” Commenting on the statements of Levon Ter-Petrosyan, the first president of Armenia and the head of the Armenian National Congress, on exchanging territories with peace, Balasanyan said he does not want to listen to the people who gain political dividends using the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“It is terrible, dangerous. I’d advise not to listen to, not to read the statements of similar politicians. We are speaking about something that has nothing to do with the reality, the geopolitical situation proceeds with unpredictable consequences. Today it is wrong to speak about the Madrid or other principles when Azerbaijan does not accept them. Azerbaijan has far-reaching plans, we have nothing to do with them, today what matters is that the two Armenian republics are accomplished,” Balasanyan said, adding that those who cannot protect their land will not give away their homeland, if they can’t defend, the lands will be seized from them.

“I am sure that they can’t seize land from us. The April days taught us a lesson, we already know about our shortcomings, they have been eliminated. I believe that we are ready to confront any encroachment,” the secretary of the NKR Security Council stated.