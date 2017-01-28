Today Is Hero Armenak Urfanyan's Birthday

Today is the birthday of Captain Armenak Urfanyan who was killed in Martakert during the April war. During the military actions in Martakert in the night of April 1 Urfanyan and his personnel heroically fought against the enemy in an unequal fight, encouraging the soldiers and protecting the post at the cost of his life. He destroyed enemy’s armored vehicle and a lot of militants. He died from the shelling of the tank. Heroes Robert Abajyan, Karam Sloyan and Andranik Zohrabyan died with Armenak Urfanyan, defending the post. Captain Urfanyan was posthumously awarded the NKR Medal for Military Service and the RA Military Cross 1st Degree award.