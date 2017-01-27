Karen Karapetyan was Elected Vice President of Republican Party

Karen Karapetyan is the first deputy president of the Republican Party. The board meeting of the Republican Party approved the new members of the board, the spokesperson for the Republican Party Edward Sharmazanov told reporters following the meeting. Karen Karapetyan was elected first vice president. The deputies are Mushegh lalayan, Galust Sahakyan and Armen Ashotyan. The board has a council of the elderly for the first time. The chair of the council is Galust Sahakyan. Taron Margaryan has been elected head of the Yerevan office of the Republican Party. Hermine Naghdalyan is the head of the women’s council. Sharmazanov said 35 new representatives have been included in the Republican board.