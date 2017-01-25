Hovik Abrahamyan Has Left Republican Party

The ex-prime minister and the deputy president of the Republican Party Hovik Abrahamyan has announced on his Facebook page that he leaves the Republican Party. He has been a member of this party for about twenty years.

He thanked all his fellow party members for effective cooperation and all former and present officials, heads of regional, urban and rural administrations and citizens for the joint achievements.

He states that he leaves RPA but will remain in active politics because he believes that he has sufficient force, knowledge and experience to serve our state and people.