Two Interesting Visits to Moscow

The ex-president Hovik Abrahamyan has again skipped the meeting of the Supreme Body of the Republican Party. According to the mass media, he has left for Moscow to meet with some Russian officials to clarify his political future. This assumption does not seem to be very far from being true. The Armenian oligarchs usually leave for Dubai for vacation and leave for Moscow to clarify their own future. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has been invited to Moscow by his Russian counterpart where they will discuss the Armenian-Russian economic and integration issues. During his tenure Hovik Abrahamyan never “merited” for such a visited. He met with the Russian prime minister during several events but he did not have a “private” visit as such. The media had different suggestions, including the one that Serzh Sargsyan wanted so, and the one that the Russian prime minister was reluctant to meet him due to personal reasons. By the way, there is information that the Russian government was involved in Hovik Abrahamyan’s discharge, and evidence to this was the insulted tone in Hovik Abrahamyan’s farewell speech when speaking about Russia. He “reminded” Moscow about his big role in the involvement of Armenia in Russian projects. He had a big role indeed, through the “bourgeois and democratic revolution” headed by his in-law, which made the annexation of Armenia by those projects “irreversible” and taking on the position of prime minister to take all the power. However, when everything was over, and Armenia had become a member of those projects, Moscow called the satellites of its policy “clowns” and Serzh Sargsyan clamped down on the “bourgeois and democratic revolution”. Afterwards, Hovik Abrahamyan’s role became a purely technical step, which ended in his discharge. Afterwards, according to information spread through the Armenian mass media, he seems to be pushed out of political processes, at least in the framework of the ruling party. On the other hand, Gagik Tsarukyan is again on the stage with an intention to participate in the election in an alliance. It is hard to tell whether this has been agreed with the government, whether this is an independent decision and whether this can be a new political platform for Hovik Abrahamyan. However, Gagik Tsarukyan’s new appearance on stage has caused problems in the political field, and this is natural. He can get real votes unlike other political parties and alliances. According to rumors, this circumstance has caused some confusion in the field, including in Karen Karapetyan’s plans, particularly in terms of his political prospects following the elections. There is a popular opinion that Karen Karapetyan had been seconded to Armenia by Moscow. In fact, it is difficult to overestimate Moscow’s role in forming government in Armenia, especially in the aftermaths of 2013. On the other hand, everything cannot be so unequivocal, and in terms of prospects a lot can be inferred from the content of documents signed and statements made during Karapetyan’s visit. In short, the amount of money and investments that may change the situation in Armenia. What Hovik Abrahamyan failed.