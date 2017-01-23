Serviceman was Killed in Artsakh

In the night of January 22 the enemy violated the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani armed forces over 55 times, firing over 430 times in the direction of the Armenian posts. The press service of the NKR Ministry of Defense informed that the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more intensively in the eastern direction of the line of contact using sniper rifles (92 shots), as well as used an 82 mm mortar (2 projectiles).In the result of the ceasefire breaches by the enemy, on January 22, at around 23.25, Karen Marat Ulubabyan born in 1995 was deadly injured in the defense area of the military unit in the eastern direction of the Defense Army.An investigation has been launched to find out the details of the incident.The NKR Ministry of Defense shares the heavy sorrow of loss and offers its condolences to the family, relatives and fellow servicemen of the killed serviceman.The front units of the Defense Army answered to suppress the enemy’s aggressive actions and continued to implement their military task.