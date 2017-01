In the night of January 20 the enemy violated the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani armed forces over 70 times, firing around 800 times in the direction of the Armenian posts. The Azerbaijani armed forces also used a 60 mm mortar in the northeastern (Seysulan) direction (1 projectile). The front units of the Defense Army refrained from answering, the NKR MoD informed.