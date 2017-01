In the night of January 18, the enemy violated the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani armed forces around 70 times, using firearms of different calibers, firing over 600 times. In the southern, eastern and northeastern directions the Azerbaijani armed forces used Black Arrow, Istiglal and SVD sniper rifles, firing a total of 90 times, the NKR MoD informed.