Front Units of Defense Army Answered

In the night of January 15 Azerbaijan intensively shelled the emplacements of the Defense Army in the eastern and northeastern sections. The front units of the Defense Army answered in some areas to suppress the activeness of the enemy, the NKR Ministry of Defense informed. The NKR MoD has made a statement which holds: “The message issued by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense yesterday, on January 15 stating that the serviceman of the Azerbaijani army Fikret Nurshiravanoghlu Bashirov was killed by the fire of the Armenian side is not true. We advise the Azerbaijani side to look for the cause of death of the serviceman in the interpersonal relations in their army which do not correspond to the field regulations. Moreover, on January 15 and the morning of the 16th the enemy continued to violate the ceasefire intensively, using 60 mm and 82 mm mortars aside from firearms. The emplacements located in the eastern and northeastern sections of the Defense Army were shelled especially intensively in the direction of which the enemy fired 51 projectiles of 60 mm and 3 projectiles of 82 mm mortars. The front units of the Defense Army answered in some sections to suppress the enemy’s actions. The Azerbaijani side will be fully responsible for the consequences of further escalation at the front line. If such behavior of the enemy continues, the actions of the Defense Army will be stricter.”