Government Has Liquidated Company Set Up for Iran-Armenia Railway

The government has approved the liquidation of Railway Construction Directorate CJSC. This company was established for the project of Iran-Armenia railway construction. The government notes that the company’s sole function is to oversee the planning and construction of tracks of the southern railway. Currently the negotiations with the partner company Rasiya FZE have been postponed for an indefinite period of time so it is expedient to liquidate the company. The minister of transport, communication and IT Vahan Martirosyan stated during the meeting of government that the company’s liquidation was part of the optimization and layoff program. He noted that 13 positions will be laid off, and one car will be reduced. The prime minister assigned the deputy minister to explain the question of journalists on prospects relating to Iran.