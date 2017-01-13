Wounded Conscript Woke up from Coma: Armtimes.com

The conscript Garik Vardanyan who was wounded on December 30 at the northeastern border of NKR has recovered from coma. Nevertheless, the young man’s state remains grave. His treatment is passing at the intensive care unit of Yerevan Garrison Hospital. The conscript’s grandmother Zoya Margaryan told Armtimes.am that her grandson woke up and could slightly press the hands of his parents. “Garik cannot speak, he can only breathe on his own. He is fed from a pipe attached to his throat. As to the brain swelling, doctors say it has slightly decreased, the pressure is normal,” the grandmother of the conscript said.