Situation at Line of Contact

On January 10 the enemy violated the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani forces around 50 times, firing over 900 times in the direction of the Armenian posts, using firearms of different calibers, including sniper rifles. More intensive breaches of the ceasefire by the Azerbaijani armed forces were reported in the eastern part (Martuni) where they fired over 300 times, the NKR MoD informed, adding that the front units of the Defense Army carry out their military task confidently, answering only in case of sheer necessity.