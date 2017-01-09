The Situation at the Line of Contact

In the night of January 8 and the morning of January 9 the enemy violated the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani forces around 30 times during which the enemy fired in the direction of Armenian posts over 420 times using firearms of different calibers. The front units of the Defense Army control the operative-tactical situation and continue to fulfill reliable defense of the military posts, the NKR MoD informed.