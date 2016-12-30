Azerbaijan Has Lost Another Serviceman

“The Azerbaijani armed forces have lost another serviceman,” the spokesperson for the ministry of defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook wall. A few hours earlier Hovhannisyan had informed on his Facebook about the punitive action of the Armenian armed forces in answer to the Azerbaijani sabotage on December 29, leaving 4 Azerbaijani soldiers dead. Besides, the Armenian side informed about seven deaths on the Azerbaijani side in the result of counteraction to the Azerbaijani reconnaissance-in-force.