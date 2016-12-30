Body of Person Wearing Uniform of Azerbaijani Army Found: RA MoD

As we have informed earlier, in the early morning of December 29 the Azerbaijani forces attempted a reconnaissance-in-force near in the state border in the southeast of Chinari village, which was thwarted by the actions of the Armenian Armed Forces. The body of a person wearing the uniform of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces with deadly injuries was found near one of the military posts. Relevant actions are taken to identify the person, the RA MoD informed.