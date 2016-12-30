Armenian Forces Carried out Punitive Action. Enemy Has 4 Deaths

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan informs that the Armenian forces have carried out a punitive action. “Last night the logical development of the eve’s Azerbaijani sabotage took place. The Armenian forces carried out punitive actions in the result of which the enemy had another 4 losses. Note that in the morning of December 29 the Azerbaijani armed forces attempted a reconnaissance-in-force in the direction of the Armenian posts in the southeast of Chinari village, Tavush region, and had 7 deaths. In fact, the enemy’s adventure cost over ten Azerbaijani soldiers in two days. I should add that the RA Ministry of Defense has repetitively confirmed that it possesses undeniable evidence on big losses on the Azerbaijani side.”