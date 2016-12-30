The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan informs that the Armenian forces have carried out a punitive action. “Last night the logical development of the eve’s Azerbaijani sabotage took place. The Armenian forces carried out punitive actions in the result of which the enemy had another 4 losses. Note that in the morning of December 29 the Azerbaijani armed forces attempted a reconnaissance-in-force in the direction of the Armenian posts in the southeast of Chinari village, Tavush region, and had 7 deaths. In fact, the enemy’s adventure cost over ten Azerbaijani soldiers in two days. I should add that the RA Ministry of Defense has repetitively confirmed that it possesses undeniable evidence on big losses on the Azerbaijani side.”
Armenian Forces Carried out Punitive Action. Enemy Has 4 Deaths
- Country - 30 December 2016, 14:03