MoD: Enemy was Thrown Back, Names of Killed Soldiers Known

The Armenian Armed Forces have neutralized the aggressive actions of the Azerbaijani forces, the enemy has been thrown back with casualties, including in the area of our military posts. Unfortunately, during the military actions the Armenian side also had losses. During the fights for the defense of the state border of Armenia Senior Lieutenant Shavarsh Melikset Melikyan, privates Edgar Grigor Narayan and Erik Garik Abovyan were killed. The RA Ministry of Defense gives condolences to the family of the killed soldiers and informs that the Ministry of Defense has undeniable evidence on breach of the state border. The political-military leadership of Azerbaijan bears full responsibility for what has happened, the NKR Mod states.