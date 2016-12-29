Deputy Chief of Staff of Armed Forces Had Car Accident

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan informed on his Facebook page that on December 29, at 7:30 in the morning, the deputy head of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Enrico Apriamov’s car crashed on Yerevan-Artashat road. The Deputy Chief of Staff and the driver got different injuries but their life is not in danger, Hovhannisyan writes.

Note that a few days ago the car of the minister of defense Vigen Sargsyan crashed. Sargsyan was not in the car and was attending an event in the military unit of Khndzoresk with Serzh Sargsyan where he had arrived with Sargsyan. The office car was to join the minister at the military unit. The car got out of the road in the vicinity of Goris. The driver and the security officer of the minister died.