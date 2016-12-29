Three Killed on Armenian Side: New Info on Azerbaijani Sabotage on Tavush Region

The governor of Tavush region Hovik Abovyan told our reporter that in the result of the Azerbaijani sabotage in the northeast of the village of Chinari the Armenian side has three deaths, two conscripts and one officer. According to preliminary information, the servicemen were washing when the attack happened. The officer hurried to help them but was shot dead by the enemy. There is no information on the losses of the Azerbaijani side in the fight. The body of one Azerbaijani saboteur is on the Armenian side.