Attack on Armenian Village: Fight Continues

In the early morning of December 29 the Azerbaijani forces undertook a reconnaissance-in-force near the state border, to the southeast of Chinari village, Tavush region of Armenia. The Armenian armed forces entered into a fight with the enemy. Sniper and grenade launcher fire continues. The Armenian armed forces keep the situation under control, preventing the enemy’s encroachments, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan published on his Facebook page.