Defense Army Answered

In the night of December 27 the enemy violated the ceasefire in the southern (Hadrut), eastern (Martuni-Akna) and northeastern (Martakert) at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani armed forces around 50 times, firing over 900 times. Besides firearms of different calibers, the Azerbaijani armed forces used 60 mm mortars (11 projectiles) in the defense direction of Martakert. The front units of the Defense Armyundertook adequate actions, mainly in the northeastern direction, to suppress the enemy’s activity, the NKR MoD informed.