Situation at Front Line

In the night of December 26 the enemy breached the ceasefire in almost of directions of the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani armed forces 70 times, using firearms of different calibers, firing about 850 times. In the southern direction, the Azerbaijani armed forces used a 60 mm mortar (1 projectile). The front units of the Defense Army answered the enemy’s provocative actions only when it was highly necessary, the NKR MoD informed.



