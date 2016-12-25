Resumption of War in Karabakh Will Pose Threat to South Caucasus

The intensification of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh will pose a serious threat to the South Caucasian region, Armenpress informed, referring to the interview of the Armenian minister of defense Vigen Sargsyan to Lenta.ru. In answer to the question whether resumption of military actions in the region is possible, Sargsyan said: “The resumption of the armed conflict with Azerbaijan is possible. In 1994 a three-partite agreement was signed (Armenia-Azerbaijan-Nagorno-Karabakh). Unfortunately, for over 20 years since 1994 Baku has been torpedoing the peace process. Moreover, all the efforts of the international community, including the Minsk Group co-chairs, have failed.” The minister of defense underlined that in April Azerbaijan undertook a large-scale military adventure against Nagorno-Karabakh, which ended up in a fiasco. “We build our work on the presumption of the probability of resumption of military actions. In addition, it is obvious that an escalation of the conflict does not favor Armenia and the countries of the region. Being the guarantor of security of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Yerevan will have to be involved in a clash if such takes place. At the same time, it is clear that the resumption of war will be a serious threat to the entire South Caucasus,” Vigen Sargsyan announced.