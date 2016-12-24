Next Year Public Debt Will Amount to 6.3 Billion USD: Deputy Minister of Finance

This year the public debt of Armenia will rise to 55.5% of the GDP, and in 2017 it will be 56.8% of the GDP, the deputy minister of finance Armen Hayrapetyan stated during the extraordinary meeting of parliament. He said these indices are relative, and conventionalisms are many. “As to deviations of indices, these deviations will be present in all budget years. It is like in our life, we plan something but we may fail or succeed, we are surprised by that success. Now we have failed over the past few years. If you remember, until 2009 it was the opposite, we planned a 4%, 5% economic growth but we had 6%, 7%, sometimes 10% economic growth,” the deputy minister said. As to insufficient tax collection, Armen Hairapetyan said this year the budgeted revenues were at 1 trillion 129 billion drams but the government expects 1 trillion 70 billion. He noted that the government keeps the situation under control. It not only controls but also takes actions aimed at risk management and elimination. The parliament was discussing the issue of ratification of the loan agreement on Support to Infrastructure Stabilization signed on 11 November 2016 between the Republic of Armenia and the Asian Development Bank. Armenia will get a 90 million dollars budget support loan. 60 million is intended for the 2016 budget, the rest for the next year.