NKR Defense Army Implemented Punitive Action

In the night of December 22 the enemy violated the ceasefire along the entire length of the Karabakh-Azerbaijani armed forces from firearms and mortars of different calibers around 65 times during which they fired in the direction of the Armenian posts over 1200 times. The violations were more intensive in the eastern (Akna) and southeastern (Martuni) defense areas. In the direction of Martuni the Azerbaijani armed forced shelled the Armenian frontiers 14 times, including 60 mm mortars (9 times) and 82 mm mortars (5 times).

With a view to suppressing the enemy’s action the front units of the Defense Army resorted to punitive actions in the direction of Martuni and forced him to refrain from further sabotages. Both in the mentioned part of the line of contact and other defense directions the Armenian units continued their military task confidently and imposed their will on the enemy, the NKR MoD informed.

In the night of December 23 the enemy violated the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Karabakh-Azerbaijani armed forces about 30 times, firing about 350 times in the direction of the Armenian posts. More intensive breaches were reported with the use of SVD and Istiglal sniper rifles (94 shots).

The front units of the Defense Army refrained from answering, the NKR MoD informs.